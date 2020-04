Articles

Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has paid a campaign donor for office space in Florida "at or below" market rate, despite House rules prohibiting such arrangements, Politico reports.Gaetz and Pensacola real estate developer Collier Merrill&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/493324-gop-rep-gaetz-pays-campaign-donor-for-office-space-despite-house-rules-report