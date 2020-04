Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 12:54 Hits: 1

The mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., said that the city's beaches and parks will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, but with restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak continues across the state and country.The beaches and parks w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493288-beaches-parks-to-reopen-in-jacksonville-fla-on-friday