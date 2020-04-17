McCarthy signals progress being made on small business relief

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that negotiators are making progress on stalled talks over emergency aid for small businesses, which comes one day after a small business loans program has run out of cash and as unemployment numbers continue to climb.

“I think we got a little [progress]. Only because the pressure is mounting in the Democratic conference,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a telephone interview.

Senate Democrats blocked a bill last week that would have provided $250 billion for a small business Paycheck Protection Program, which was created by the economic relief package but has already dried up. Democrats are demanding to add money for hospitals, states and local governments, as well as assurances that minority owned-businesses have access to the capital — which Republicans have rejected.

Republicans have been insistent on a clean spending bill, pointing out that the loans program is the only pot of money that has dried up.

But McCarthy signaled Friday that the GOP has softened its position, with the California Republican saying he would be open to a deal that includes funding for hospitals, but not money for state and local governments, though Republicans have said those can be addressed at a later date.

“A deal would look like the PPP … You could possibly get some hospital. I think that would be the deal. I don’t think you’d get any state money. … that’s where I think it would end,” said McCarthy, who flew back to D.C. this week and had a meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday night. “I’m fine with doing some hospital [money].”

The shift in tone comes after both sides are facing mounting pressure to reach an agreement. Republicans spent all week hammering Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for holding up critical aid to small businesses. “I think it’s backfiring on Pelosi,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he’s heard from Democratic lawmakers who are growing restless and just want to pass the small business aid. But only one Democrat — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — has publicly broken with Democratic leadership.

As far as timing, the Senate is scheduled to hold a pro forma session on Monday at 2 p.m., while the House is scheduled to hold one the following day. McCarthy acknowledged there could be a vote as soon as next week if they reach a deal.

But efforts to fast-track a vote will take cooperation from all members — and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has already signaled he wants a recorded vote, which would require a quorum — at least 216 members — to be present in the Capitol.

Members in both parties have been promised that they will receive ample notice if they need to return to Washington.



