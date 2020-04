Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020

A group of former Justice Department officials is urging a federal appeals court to uphold a House subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn's testimony in a case that could have far-reaching implications for Congress's oversight powers.The...

