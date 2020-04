Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Thursday marked a new record for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., with 4,591 people dying from the virus in just 24 hours.The prior record was 2,569 deaths in the U.S. on Wednesday, ...

