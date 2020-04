Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 16:01 Hits: 5

President Trump on Friday appeared to back protesters in three states with Democratic governors who are gathering in opposition to extended stay-at-home orders and other restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coron...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493329-trump-appears-to-back-those-protesting-social-distancing-measures