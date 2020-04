Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 18:20 Hits: 1

President Trump's job approval rating has slipped 6 points in the past month and now sits at 43 percent as his administration handles the fallout from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a new ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493165-trump-job-approval-slips-6-points-in-past-month-poll