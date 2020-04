Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 22:29 Hits: 2

Tonight, we’re breaking down the president’s “Opening Up America Again” plan; we’ll also discuss what could be next for small businesses that still need funds to keep from going under.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/16 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-4-16/