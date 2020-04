Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated Thursday he believes Congress needs to move forward to pass a clean spending bill to increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), arguing that lawmakers should focus...

