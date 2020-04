Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R ) said Thursday this week "would be the worst possible time" to lift coronavirus restrictions. "Here in the Washington-Baltimore corridor we're still hea...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493209-maryland-governor-says-now-is-the-worst-possible-time-to-lift