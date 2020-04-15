Coronavirus Special Report: Sen. Marco Rubio, 4/15

Articles

U.S. Politics

CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa speaks with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on what Congress’ next steps should be to help small businesses during the pandemic. Then, we explore why Senate Democrats are questioning the doling out of medical supplies to states.

