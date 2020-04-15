The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Sen. Marco Rubio, 4/15

CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa speaks with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on what Congress’ next steps should be to help small businesses during the pandemic. Then, we explore why Senate Democrats are questioning the doling out of medical supplies to states.

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Sen. Marco Rubio, 4/15 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-sen-marco-rubio-4-15/

