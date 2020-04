Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 16:01 Hits: 1

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Wednesday that the city's stay-at-home order would be extended through May 15 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hamstring the nation's capital.The extensio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/492928-dc-extends-stay-at-home-order-through-may-15