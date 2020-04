Articles

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Tonight: President Donald Trump spars with governors over who has the authority to reopen states. We also discuss how the closure of the Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota due to COVID-19 is threatening the food supply chain.

