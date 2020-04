Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:19 Hits: 5

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday urged the public to ignore President Trump's glowing assessment of his response to the coronavirus pandemic and tune in to the public health experts instead.In a letter to Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi...

