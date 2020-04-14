Photos of the day: Pets need help too

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

The Humane Rescue Alliance operates the Pet Pantry program to support Washington residents who are in need of free pet food. Senior staff photographer Tom Williams gives us a glimpse of how the program is helping to keep area pets fed in the age of coronavirus.

A sign advises pet owners to maintain social distance while waiting to pick up their pet food. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Ace sniffs a bag of dog food as Lisa Damiano pets her. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Shak Brown, left, and Sharon Wheeler prepare to give out pet supplies. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Washington area residents pick up food and supplies for their pets at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

