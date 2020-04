Articles

Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

House Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday to help workers stay on their employer-based health insurance plans even if they lose their jobs or are furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bill unveiled by House Education and Labor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/492734-democrats-offer-bill-to-help-unemployed-stay-on-employer-based-insurance