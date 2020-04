Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 18:06 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than half a million Americans is killing people or causing them to become seriously ill at vastly different rates in different states, baffling scientists who are still learning about the coronavirus th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/492722-covid-19-fatality-rates-vary-widely-leaving-questions-for-scientists