Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:00 Hits: 8

In this episode, Fintech Beat sits down with Brian Miller, the Connecticut-born CEO of Easy China Warehouse, to talk about the extraordinary responses China took to tackle the coronavirus — and how his mainland company navigated unprecedented uncertainty and restrictions.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post E-commerce, surveillance, and COVID-19 in China appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/e-commerce-surveillance-and-covid-19-in-china/