Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 23:22 Hits: 4

CNN stopped its live coverage of the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing Monday when President Trump began playing a compilation of news clips portraying his handling of the pandemic in a positive light....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492612-cnn-cuts-away-from-propaganda-briefing-as-trump-plays-video-hitting-press