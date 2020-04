Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

Ex-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed former rival Joe Biden during a virtual event Monday."We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe...

