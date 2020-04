Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 14:20 Hits: 1

Seven men on a road trip to Santa Cruz, California, now face up to $7,000 in fines for violating coronavirus lockdown orders, police say on Twitter. “Everyone should know by … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241968801.html#storylink=rss