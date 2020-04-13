The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Congress struggles to find a solution for small-business funding

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Lawmakers are at odds over when and how to provide $251 billion in additional funding for the forgivable small-business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Financial services reporter Jim Saksa joins us to discuss the latest on that funding as well as the fourth coronavirus relief package.

Show Notes:

The post Congress struggles to find a solution for small-business funding appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/congress-struggles-to-find-a-solution-for-small-business-funding/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version