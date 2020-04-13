Congress struggles to find a solution for small-business funding

Articles

Lawmakers are at odds over when and how to provide $251 billion in additional funding for the forgivable small-business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Financial services reporter Jim Saksa joins us to discuss the latest on that funding as well as the fourth coronavirus relief package.

