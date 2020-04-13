Senate hits pause on confirming Trump’s judges

Articles

The Senate’s streak of judicial confirmations is on hiatus as senators confront the coronavirus outbreak, leaving more than three dozen nominees in limbo.

Until now, the Senate has rapidly confirmed President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including record speed for federal appeals court judges.But like all Senate business, judges are taking a back seat to emergency rescue packages and extended periods away from the U.S. Capitol.

The delay is only temporary and Senate Republicans are vowing to pick up the pace as soon as they return to the Hill. But they also acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic has upended the Senate’s work.

“If we’re not there, it’s hard to push them through,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). “There have been several that have been nominated now for the circuits that have to have confirmation hearings, and that means we’ve got to be in session in order to be able to move them. It’s definitely affected the schedule that way.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in an interview predicted that the Senate will be back on track to confirm nominees if the chamber returns to a normal schedule soon.

“We can recover from that fairly quickly if we go back to our regular schedule. I don’t think it will end up making a difference” Lee said. “If on the other hand, if this continues — meaning if we don’t find some way some time soon to start having hearings and markups again — yeah that could complicate things.”

The Senate is scheduled to return April 20. But that date could change depending on the progression of the coronavirus. Senators are not exactly eager to risk exposure by traveling to Washington, especially after the D.C.-Baltimore area was recently designated an “emerging hot spot” for the virus.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), last held a nomination hearing March 4 and a committee vote March 12. The committee, which typically notices its hearings one week in advance, anticipated that senators would work from their home states the week of March 15 and did not hold hearings.

A total of 38 lifetime appointments to the judiciary are currently pending before the Senate, according to the Article III Project, a conservative advocacy group that works to approve Trump’s judicial nominees.Of those appointments, 37 are district court nominees. Twenty-seven are in committee, while 10 have been reported to the floor.

The White House recently announced two high-profile nominations — Justin Walker to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the second most powerful court in the country, and Cory Wilson to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Those nominations are expected to be a top priority when the Senate returns.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), as well as the conservative legal community, lauded Trump’s picks, especially the 37-year-old Walker. Walker, a Kentucky native, is considered a protégé of McConnell’s and the two have reportedly known each other for years. Walker clerked for retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, as well as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

He was confirmed by the Senate along party lines in October to become a district judge for the Western District of Kentucky, though the American Bar Association gave him a “not qualified” rating, citing insufficient legal experience.

Senate Democrats have criticized the choice.

"To take this man who’s been on a Kentucky district court for a matter of weeks and promote him to the second highest court in the land is an outrage," said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). "It is as bad as it gets in terms of packing the court with political toadies."

Wilson was nominated to fill a vacancy on the powerful 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump had previously nominated to the circuit Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden — a close friend of former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. But Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee opposed Ozerden over a ruling in which he determined that a challenge to the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act was premature.

In a recent interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell reiterated that judicial nominees remain a top priority for the Senate.

“Of course, we will go back to judges,” McConnell said. “My motto for the rest of the year is leave no vacancy behind.”

And despite the delays in judicial confirmations, Democrats and progressive groups are not holding their breath that Senate Republicans will slow down their push to reshape the federal judiciary.

“It’s just a pause,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), a member of the Judiciary Committee. “They have every intention to continue to pack the courts.”

“I don’t think [McConnell will] be shamed out of plowing forward on judicial nominees simply because of the looming election, let alone the global pandemic,” added Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive group Demand Justice. “All the signals are that they’re going to resume consideration on the other side of the break notwithstanding that the real urgency after the recess is a relief package.”

Leonard Leo, who has advised the White House and worked closely with McConnell on judicial nominees, acknowledged the pace of confirmations has slowed, but said he hopes senators willresume activity in May.

“The administration and the chairman will want to hit the ground running and burn some midnight oil in the month of May to try to catch up at least a little bit,” ,” Leo said. “The question is how cooperative the Democrats will be at that time.” He added that ideally some Democratic cooperation will be needed for scheduling hearings and reviewing questionnaires "expeditiously.”

“Everybody when they get back to Washington will want to try to return things to normalcy as much as possible " he said. "Nominations should be no different."

But Democrats are not exactly feeling collaborative.

"We have thought [McConnell] has abused that process for years now," Durbin said. "And I for one am not going to make it any easier for him to put in these judges."

In the wake of the virus,Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) acknowledged the Senate Judiciary Committee may need to find some “creative ways” to address the vacancies. But he said the Senate’s past focus on judges is cushioning the virus’ effect.

“The good news is that for the past 3½ years we’ve been very diligent,” Cornyn said. “Fortunately, we filled virtually all of the existing vacancies, so there’s not a lot more out there.”

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.



