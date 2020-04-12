Photos of the day: A different kind of Easter in the capital

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
Our photographers fanned out across Capitol Hill and the greater Washington area to see how our neighbors were able to celebrate Easter in the age of the coronavirus.
We found empty churches that were livestreaming services, a socially distanced Easter Bunny and a drive-in worship service in Virginia.Rev. Maggie Hayward of the Northwood Presbyterian Church conducts a virtual Easter sunrise service as her husband, the Rev. Larry Hayward, holds the laptop to livestream from their Alexandria, Va., backyard. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The Rev. Brendan Glasgow prays before conducting the livestream of the Easter Vigil Mass at the empty St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill on Sunday morning. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Otto Beck prays as he monitors the livestream of the Easter Vigil Mass in a parlor adjacent the sanctuary at St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Glasgow conducts the Easter Vigil Mass in a mostly empty Saint Peter’s Church. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Richard Lukas, legislative director at the National Governors Association, exits his Capitol Hill home to a back alley to dress up as the Easter Bunny. He rode a convertible around his neighborhood to give local children and their parents some socially distanced Easter cheer on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
