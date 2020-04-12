Photos of the day: A different kind of Easter in the capital

Articles

Our photographers fanned out across Capitol Hill and the greater Washington area to see how our neighbors were able to celebrate Easter in the age of the coronavirus.

We found empty churches that were livestreaming services, a socially distanced Easter Bunny and a drive-in worship service in Virginia.

Rev. Maggie Hayward of the Northwood Presbyterian Church conducts a virtual Easter sunrise service as her husband, the Rev. Larry Hayward, holds the laptop to livestream from their Alexandria, Va., backyard. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The Rev. Brendan Glasgow prays before conducting the livestream of the Easter Vigil Mass at the empty St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill on Sunday morning. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Otto Beck prays as he monitors the livestream of the Easter Vigil Mass in a parlor adjacent the sanctuary at St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Glasgow conducts the Easter Vigil Mass in a mostly empty Saint Peter’s Church. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Richard Lukas, legislative director at the National Governors Association, exits his Capitol Hill home to a back alley to dress up as the Easter Bunny. He rode a convertible around his neighborhood to give local children and their parents some socially distanced Easter cheer on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A girl hops with excitement as the Easter Bunny, Lukas in costume, waves to families as he rides a convertible around his Capitol Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The Easter Bunny, Lukas in costume, waves to families as he rides down C Street SE on Capitol Hill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Church volunteer Lynne Mallonee Schlimm carries an Easter Bunny costume as the Rev. Rick Miles prepares for his Easter service to be streamed via Facebook from Christ Church Washington Parish on Capitol Hill on Sunday morning. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Schlimm prompts Miles to conclude the Easter service being streamed on Facebook. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The Rev. Rick Miles, right, and Paul Shinkman, cheer for the organ solo at the end of the Christ Church Washington Parish on Capitol Hill Easter service streamed on Facebook. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A worshipper holds up a hand in the air during the Easter drive-in service at Glasgow Farm in Stafford, Va., Sunday afternoon. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)A father holds his baby as he sings during the Easter drive-in service at Glasgow Farm. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Cars encircle the stage for the Easter drive-in service at Glasgow Farm in Stafford, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

