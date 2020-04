Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 15:58 Hits: 4

President Trump is taking a hard stand against expanding alternatives to in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that mail-in voting risks "tremendous potential for fraud" and hands an advantage to Democra...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/492240-trump-sparks-debate-over-merits-of-voting-by-mail