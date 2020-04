Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 23:53 Hits: 8

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) raised concerns that restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic are infringing on Americans' religious freedom. In a letter sent to President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/492374-top-conservatives-voice-concerns-over-restrictions-on-religious-gathers-due-to