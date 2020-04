Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 11:48 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Saturday it is investigating reports of some recovered coronavirus patients testing positive for the illness after initially testing negative.The move is in response...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/492326-who-investigating-reports-of-coronavirus-patients-testing-positive-again