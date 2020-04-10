The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

You can still wear a bow tie on virtual Easter, and Senate chaplain Barry Black is proof

Heard on the Hill dropped into Senate chaplain Barry Black’s self-described “man cave” for a message of encouragement during Holy Week and Passover.

He’s used to praying with lawmakers face to face, but now he’s going all in on virtual preaching. If anything, he’s busier than ever (and still wearing his signature bow tie).

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/04/10/you-can-still-wear-a-bow-tie-on-virtual-easter-and-senate-chaplain-barry-black-is-proof/

