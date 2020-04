Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 18:04 Hits: 1

Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said it's possible that in the future Americans may carry documents to prove they are immune or not infected with the coronavirus.Fauci, who is one of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492220-fauci-administration-discussing-immunity-certificates-for-americans