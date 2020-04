Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

More than a dozen House Democrats led by California Reps. Norma Torres and TJ Cox are calling on the Trump administration to halt its efforts to produce county-specific social distancing guidelines, citing concerns over the potential...

