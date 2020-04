Articles

Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, called Friday for an end to using Zoom to conduct the panel's business remotely due to potential security concerns.Jordan wrote in a letter to Oversight...

