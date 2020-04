Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 01:36 Hits: 1

New York City has hired laborers to bury coronavirus victims in its Hart Island potter's field, as the death rate in the area continues to break records each of the last three days, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/492139-new-york-hires-laborers-to-bury-coronavirus-victims-on-hart-island