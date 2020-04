Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 14:24 Hits: 3

President Trump's reelection campaign released a new ad on Friday accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of being soft on China, eliciting outrage from Democrats, who said the ad singled out a prominent American citizen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492175-democrats-say-trump-campaign-ad-singles-out-locke-over-race