Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 15:58 Hits: 4

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday that most places in the United States would not be able to open up by May 1 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Asked whether May 1 is a realistic timetable for reopeni...

