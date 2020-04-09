Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/9

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass, D-Calif., talks about the disturbing trend of African Americans dying at a higher rate from COVID-19 than the rest of the U.S. population. As a former health care worker, she believes we need better data to figure out why this is occurring.
Show Notes:
