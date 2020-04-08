The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/8

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Tonight’s podcast breaks down the next relief package, including what could be in the legislation, when it could be considered by Congress and any potential hurdles for passage. Later, we talk about the state of policing in America during the COVID-19 pandemic: While crime is down, what other issues are popping up for law enforcement?

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/8 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-4-8/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version