Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:22 Hits: 1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his presidential bid on Wednesday, ending a campaign that once appeared on track to dominate the Democratic nominating contest but that quickly lost momentum.Sanders began reev...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486942-sanders-drops-out-of-2020-race-handing-nomination-to-biden