Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

A group of four powerful House Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation aimed at curbing price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.The COVID-19 Price Gouging Prevention Act would prohibit the sale of goods and services during the...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/491774-house-dems-introduce-anti-price-gouging-legislation