Partisan clash threatens more aid for small business

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Democratic leaders on Wednesday released their own set of demands for an “interim” coronavirus relief package poised to move through Congress this week, setting up a clash with congressional Republicans that threatens to stall the next installment of relief for the economy.

The early morning statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asking for $250 billion in aid for hospitals and state and local governments plus the $250 billion desired by the Trump administration and Senate Republicans shows that the quick GOP push may be a messy affair.

The Senate Republican majority is planning to try and quickly approve the small business funds on Thursday to replenish the dwindling $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked all 100 senators to signal whether they would object to a quarter trillion more money for small businesses by noon on Wednesday.

But Democrats say that's not enough on its own.

“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement.

Pelosi and Schumer said Wednesday they would agree to the GOP request if certain conditions are met, such as ensuring half of the small business funding flows through “community-based” banks that serve women and minority-owned businesses. The two top Democrats want an additional $100 billion for hospitals and health centers as medical providers across the country are still struggling to secure enough personal protective equipment to safely treat the influx of coronavirus patients.

Democrats also want $150 billion in additional funding for state and local governments to fight the pandemic and an increase in the amount of federal food aid families can claim during this emergency.

"I don’t think we’re that far apart in some respects. McConnell is apparently only doing what the administration asked him to do and I think he is also, to some degree, playing chicken," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in an interview Wednesday. "Although he said he’s going to hotline that, I hope it’s still subject to discussion."

The stance sets up a confrontation at a critical moment: Coronavirus cases are beginning to peak in some parts of the United States and the markets have been recovering due to signals of another quick congressional response. But Republicans are scoffing at the Democratic demands with both House and Senate Republicans signaling there is only support for the slimmed down package this week.

“Senate Democrats should drop their shameful threat to block this funding immediately. Our small businesses desperately need help — now," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a top Republican ally.

However, a prolonged standoff may be untenable after the two parties' brutal conflict preceding the $2 trillion relief bill Congress passed late last month.

The Senate has a pro forma session on Thursday, where GOP leaders were expected to try to pass the small business relief bill via unanimous consent, hoping the House would follow during its pro forma session on Friday. But a single senator or House member could object to the fast-track method, potentially derailing the bill’s passage this week.

If Schumer wants to play hardball, he or another Democrat could derail the effort by McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass aid without a roll-call vote. Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said it was unclear if that would happen, but said that Democrats "certainly don’t object to the merits of increasing SBA money" even as they push for more.

"I don’t have any objection to that. But [McConnell] announces this to the press without even discussing how to do it, when to do it. So we’ve come back with plus-ups in a lot of key areas we believes are equally meritorious," Durbin said in a telephone interview. “We ought to put these in, call it coronavirus 3.5 and pass them unanimously this week."

Still, conservative Republicans may object to Democrats’ attempts to expand the package, making it more unlikely the Senate can pass the bill via unanimous consent this week.

Hoyer said he isn't aware of any House member planning to object, yet, noting he still had to talk to the top House Republican, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, later Wednesday. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) held up the last major relief package, forcing more than 200 lawmakers to travel to Washington to push through the bill — something House leaders don't want to repeat.

"The fact of the matter is we're in a world where unanimous consent is the order of the day, at least in the foreseeable future," Hoyer said.

Republicans were hoping to move quickly this week to jam Democrats, essentially forcing them to accept additional funds for the small business relief program without addressing Democratic priorities — like more funding for local governments and hospitals.

McConnell announced Tuesday he was working with Schumer on an immediate infusion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses to continue paying employees and cover other expenses during the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also reached out to congressional leaders earlier Tuesday to discuss providing immediate additional relief to the program.

But Democrats say they were blindsided by the rapid sequence of events, starting with a tweet by Rubio Tuesday announcing the plan. And they have scoffed at the idea that Republicans would oppose more money for hospitals and local governments, which are rapidly running through federal relief funds.

"I think there’s a balance that’s going to have to be struck. I think there's legitimate concern right now that we try to get what we can get in a bipartisan fashion now, whatever that might be," said Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee, who represents Flint, Mich. "For example with local governments, they’re going to feel the pinch right now ... They’re going to have to lay off police officers and firefighters."

Schumer and Pelosi said the deal this week is just to provide temporary relief and they still plan to pursue a much larger legislative package in the coming weeks, as the virus continues to disrupt nearly every aspect of American life.

Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders of the coronavirus task force are set to address lawmakers Wednesday and Thursday in four separate calls with House Democrats, Senate Republicans, House Republicans and Senate Democrats.

Sarah Ferris and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.



