Pelosi, Schumer lay out demands for ‘interim’ virus aid package

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:30 Hits: 1

Democratic leaders on Wednesday morning called for a new COVID-19 relief measure that could pass Congress as early as this week to include aid to states, hospitals and low-income nutrition funds on top of some $251 billion in small-business loan funds the White House has requested.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement saying their list of items includes $100 billion more for hospitals and health care providers, $150 billion in assistance for states and localities, and a 15 percent increase in the maximum food stamp benefit, which is currently about $646 per month for a family of four.

[Hoyer eyes unanimous consent for small-business aid, needing quorum for larger relief package]

“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement. “The American people need to know that their government is there for them in their time of great need.”

Pelosi on Tuesday described a new bill that could move as early as this week as an “interim” measure. She and other Democrats want additional provisions, such as another round of direct payments to individuals and extended unemployment insurance benefits, to be voted on later this month.

The Democrats’ request for additional aid, on top of the new cash infusion for the Small Business Administration’s oversubscribed loan fund, which both sides say they support, could further slow down quick action sought for the small-business funding package. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has already hinted he might try to force House lawmakers to return to Washington to consider a new relief measure.

[Massie could foil quick passage of coronavirus relief, again]

Massie tweeted Tuesday that the Constitution requires a majority of House lawmakers to be physically present to consider legislation. He followed up Wednesday with a specific dig at the small-business lending program, which enables beneficiaries to skip payback if they use the money to meet payroll and other covered expenses.

“If the expected default rate for a federal loan program is 100%, is it appropriate to call it a loan program?” Massie tweeted.

If the expected default rate for a federal loan program is 100%, is it appropriate to call it a loan program? April 8, 2020

The $2.3 trillion aid package signed into law March 27 provided $349 billion for the so-called Paycheck Protection Program; the new White House request would boost that total to $600 billion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he wanted to pass a not-yet-introduced bill to appropriate the additional funds during a pro forma session on Thursday.

Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Wednesday that McConnell had “hotlined” a bill to provide the extra SBA money. That’s a process designed to allow quick passage without a roll call vote during Thursday’s session, as long as there were no objections.

Senators were asked if they had any objections to lodge them by noon on Wednesday, Rubio wrote, adding: “Hope for the best.”

@senatemajldr has just “hotlined” a unanimous consent agreement to introduce,call up & pass,by voice vote,a bill to provide an additional $250 billion for #PPP. Any Senator objecting is asked to do so by noon today.

Hope for the best April 8, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Tuesday that his chamber could act as soon as Friday if they are able to get unanimous consent or clear the measure by voice vote.

Hoyer and Pelosi said they also wanted changes to the SBA program, including more money allocated for women- and minority-owned businesses and those having trouble accessing loans from larger, traditional financial institutions.

Speaking on CNBC Wednesday morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated the administration’s call for quick passage of additional small-business funds, without addressing the Democrats’ demands.

“The president has asked us to go back to Congress. We hope they pass this tomorrow and Friday,” Mnuchin said. “And we want to assure everybody, if you don’t get a loan this week, you’ll get a loan next week or the following week. The money will be there.”

Congress so far has approved about $2.5 trillion through three spending bills to help the health care system absorb the wave of patients impacted by the coronavirus and stem the economic fallout that followed businesses closing their doors to help reduce the disease’s spread. If signed into law, the Democratic leaders’ new requests would bring total relief provided since the beginning of March to more than $3 trillion.

[Congressional leaders lay down markers for fourth relief package]

In a letter to lawmakers Tuesday night requesting the additional $251 billion in loan funding, acting White House budget director Russell Vought said the SBA by Tuesday had recorded 220,000 loans for $66 billion since it began accepting applications on Friday.

The program was designed to consider new loans through June 30. But at the current pace, without additional money it could run dry within days, according to Rubio.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5391461 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5391461" ); playerInstance_5391461.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/8QkAZMky", }) var playerInstance_5391461 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5391461" ); playerInstance_5391461.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/8QkAZMky", })

The post Pelosi, Schumer lay out demands for ‘interim’ virus aid package appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/04/08/pelosi-schumer-lay-out-demands-for-interim-virus-aid-package/