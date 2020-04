Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 20:51 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday condemned President Trump's “sudden” replacement of the inspector general for the Pentagon.Pelosi called the removal of acting Inspector General Glenn Fine a part of the president’s “disturbing pattern...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/491644-pelosi-condemns-trump-for-sudden-replacement-of-pentagon-ig