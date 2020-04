Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 21:15 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Democratic opponent Amy McGrath outraised the longtime Republican senator in the first quarter of 2020 as Kentucky's Senate race emerges as one of the most expensive battles of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491652-mcgrath-outraises-mcconnell-in-q1