Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 22:49 Hits: 4

President Trump said Tuesday that he would consider placing a hold on funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), expressing grievances with its handling of the novel coronavirus."They missed the call. They co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491671-trump-considering-suspending-funding-to-who