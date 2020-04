Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:29 Hits: 1

President Trump on Tuesday ripped into a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general over a report that found hospitals faced a shortage of protective equipment and testing to combat the coronavirus pa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491561-trump-decries-ig-report-on-hospital-shortages-as-another-fake-dossier