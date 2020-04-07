'I am negative': Rand Paul recovers from coronavirus

Articles

Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday he has recovered from coronavirus, after testing positive last month.

“I have been retested and I am negative,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted. “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

Paul was the first senator to test positive for coronavirus, after attending an event attended by two people also tested positive. Paul said he was tested out of an abundance of caution even though he had no symptoms.

Before receiving his results, the Kentucky Republican was interacting with colleagues and reporters in the Capitol and also voting on the Senate floor.

His contraction of the virus prompted two of his Republican colleagues — Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah — to go into self-quarantine after interacting with him. Romney and Lee have since finished their self-quarantine.



