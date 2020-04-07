The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Washing your hands the Heard on the Hill way

Heard on the Hill reporter Kathryn Lyons is tired of singing “Happy Birthday” over and over everyday, so she reached out to a handful of her CQ Roll Call colleagues to ask one very simple question: What’s your hand-washing routine?

[ Also watch — Hand sanitizer, dog walks and missing ‘Tiger King’: Working from home with Jennifer Wexton ]

The post Washing your hands the Heard on the Hill way appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/04/07/washing-your-hands-the-heard-on-the-hill-way/

