Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:26 Hits: 5

President Trump has replaced the Pentagon's top watchdog a week after he was named to lead a committee charged with overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.Glenn Fine, who has served as acting Pentago...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491560-trump-replaces-pentagon-watchdog-removing-him-from-coronavirus-relief