Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 22:29 Hits: 1

There is no proven treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.But an old malaria medicine called hydroxychloroquine has made headlines as a potential key to treating the disease. President...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/491452-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-hydroxychloroquine