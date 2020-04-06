The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/6

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Tonight’s podcast puts a spotlight on why the U.S. health care system has been so fraught and how the supply chain is basically broken. We also talk education policy and coronavirus — and the pressure the pandemic is adding to a deeply divided public school system across the nation.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/6 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-4-6/

