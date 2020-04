Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 01:27 Hits: 10

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly apologized to crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its former commander Monday evening over remarks he made earlier in the day calling Capt. Brett Crozier "naive" or "stupid."...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491481-navy-chief-apologizes-to-aircraft-carrier-crew-former-captain-after-leaked